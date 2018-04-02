St. Louis County School District Faces Uncertain Future

NORMANDY (AP) - While other school districts are hiring new teachers and preparing for next fall, the uncertainty over the future of the Normandy district in St. Louis County has left the superintendent unsure how to move forward.

Normandy and the neighboring Riverview Gardens district are unaccredited and were forced by a Missouri Supreme Court ruling last summer to pay tuition and transportation costs for students wishing to relocate to better-performing districts. The move has all but bankrupted Normandy.

The Missouri Senate has agreed to give Normandy $1.5 million to help it make it through the current school year - but it isn't enough to keep going much longer.

Superintendent Ty McNichols told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the district is stuck in a "stifling holding pattern."