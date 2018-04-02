St. Louis County sees increase in killings so far this year

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Data from Missouri's medical examiner's office shows that 47 people have been killed in St. Louis County this year, up 11 from the same time period last year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the office's report Tuesday also showed that a total number of 66 people were killed in 2015, which was an increase of 78 percent from the previous year.

Many of the county's police departments are a part of the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs' Association, led by Maryland Heights police Chief Bill Carson. Carson said violence has been a topic of discussion at monthly meetings.

Carson said departments are working together to share information to curb violence. He said some police chiefs have called for violent offenders to be punished with stronger sentences.