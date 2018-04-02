St. Louis County Suspect Jailed After Being Shot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis man is jailed, and nursing a bullet wound, after a run-in with police.

Authorities say 23-year-old Jerome Taylor is charged with armed criminal action, assaulting a police officer and drug charges. He is jailed on $250,000 bond.

The charges filed Thursday were for an incident on Dec. 12 in St. Louis County. County police were called about a suspicious person and say they were taking Taylor into custody when he pulled out a hidden semi-automatic handgun and pointed at an officer.

The officer fired a shot that struck Taylor in the torso. He was treated at a hospital.