St. Louis County teen charged in stealing snake from store

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis County teenager is facing a theft charge after police say he swiped a ball python snake from a pet store by stuffing it into his sweatshirt.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the 17-year-old has been charged with stealing an animal in the November reptile theft at Exotic Amphibian and Reptile Center.

According to court records, a store employee witnessed the theft that also was captured by store surveillance cameras. The shop's owner said the snake still hasn't been recovered. It was about one-and-a-half-feet long and valued at about $400.

The owner said it's at least the third time someone had stolen animals from his store in the past year. A Bel-Ridge man is accused of stealing an alligator that he hid in his shorts pocket.