St. Louis County to unveil plans for regional soccer complex

By: The Associated Press

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (AP) — Plans to add a $14 million regional soccer complex to a park in St. Louis County were set to be unveiled Thursday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports St. Louis County officials would unveil the proposed complex that would sit on the western edge of Creve Coeur Lake Park in Maryland Heights.

The complex would feature 13 multipurpose artificial turf fields, a clubhouse and parking for 1,500 vehicles. The facility is expected to host 21 regional tournaments each year.

Funding for the complex would come from the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger said the complex could draw teams and fans from the eight states contiguous to Missouri, as well as Indiana.