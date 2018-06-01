St. Louis County Town Passes Home Methamphetamine Law

CRESTWOOD, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis County town has passed a law aimed at assuring home buyers or renters that a home is methamphetamine-free.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Crestwood recently passed a law requiring the owner of any structure that housed a meth lab to thoroughly clean it before it can be sold or rented. Experts say chemicals from the drug can settle on curtains, the floor and furniture.