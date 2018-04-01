St. Louis County woman sues over mistaken arrest

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis County woman who was mistakenly arrested and jailed by city police in 2009 has filed a federal civil lawsuit against police and jail officials.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 42-year-old Shannon Renee McNeal was arrested on a warrant intended for Shannon Raquel McNeal, who was 19 years younger and had died months earlier. Authorities knew Shannon Raquel McNeal was dead but issued the arrest warrant anyway pending receipt of a death certificate.

A 2013 Post-Dispatch investigation found about 100 people who had been mistakenly arrested in recent years and collectively spent at least 2,000 days in jail. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce and Mayor Francis Slay's office have said those mistakes constitute only a tiny fraction of arrests and involved mostly older cases.