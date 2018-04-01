St. Louis Court Gets 2006 World Series Ticket Case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Missouri Court of Appeals has returned a dispute over police use of 2006 World Series tickets to a St. Louis court.

The appeals court on Tuesday said the trial court should resolve disputes over records concerning an investigation of police officers who used World Series tickets that had been seized from scalpers.

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing for access to the police records, while some officers are suing to keep the records closed.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that in 2010, a St. Louis judge ordered 59 sealed investigative documents to be released. After the officers sued, the judge placed his ruling on hold and the police board agreed to keep the records closed.

The appeals court said the trial court should reconcile the two decisions.