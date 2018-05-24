St. Louis court to hear vote fraud allegation concerns

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis vote fraud case is going to court.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that attorneys for state Rep. Penny Hubbard on Monday are asking a judge to throw out a case claiming that Hubbard won her Aug. 2 Democratic primary because of illegally cast absentee ballots. But an attorney for her opponent, Bruce Franks, will argue that results should be overturned.

Franks lost by 90 votes, largely because Hubbard received 78.5 percent support of those who voted absentee.

More than 30 Franks supporters delivered letters to the St. Louis Election Board Wednesday alleging illegal use of absentee ballots. The board has asked the St. Louis circuit attorney and the U.S. attorney's office to review. Secretary of State Jason Kander's office is also reviewing formal complaints.