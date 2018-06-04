St. Louis deadly police shooting case in prosecutor's hands

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis prosecutor is reviewing a police probe of a knife-holding man shot and killed by two officers last summer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the police department has turned over its reports involving the August death of 25-year-old Kajieme Powell without requesting criminal charges against the officers.

St. Louis' police chief, Sam Dotson, says he had Powell's death reviewed by a specialized internal unit tasked with scrutinizing police shootings.

The city's top prosecutor, Jennifer Joyce, says she'll assemble a team of experienced prosecutors to review the case quickly.

Powell's death came 10 days after the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown by police officer Darren Wilson in nearby Ferguson touched off prolonged protests and riots.