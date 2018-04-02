St. Louis Death Cafe launches to discuss end-of-life issues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis branch of Death Cafe, a group that gathers regularly to discuss death and end-of-life issues, has launched in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 32-year-old Tracy Gomillion started the St. Louis branch. Death Cafe was founded in London in 2011 by Jon Underwood, who wanted people to feel comfortable talking about the event of death.

Gomillion started the branch after experiencing the contrasts of dealing with her parents' deaths and planning their funeral. Gomillion says it's important to discuss issues surrounding death.

The meetings are attended by people mourning, caregivers, people who work in the funeral industry and those who are interested in the right-to-die movement.