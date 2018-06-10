St. Louis Doctor Saves South Dakota Boy

Michael Habbe was born two years ago with congenital heart disease. In February, blood began seeping into his lungs, raising his blood pressure. Michael and his parents traveled to St. Louis Children's Hospital in April. Tom and Marcy Habbes learned their son needed a heart transplant, but his heart could not be operated on because his lungs were too weak. They also learned a heart and lung transplant was a bad option because Michael was so young. Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi decided, the youngster might not need a lung transplant if he could improve Michael's condition. The key was a small external pump, called a Berline Heart. It had never been used on a child with Michael's condition. But the risky procedure worked, lowering Michael's blood pressure. Michael no longer needed a lung transplant. He got his new heart May 27 and returned home to Rapid City this month.