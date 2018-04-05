St. Louis dominates Milwaukee, wins series

MILWAUKEE- The St. Louis Cardinals rebounded from a walk-off loss in game two to shutout the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-0, and win the series.

Pitching, specifically the bullpen, lost the game for the Cardinals in game two, but it was not so on Wednesday. Carlos Martinez pitched 8 and 1/3 innings and racked up 10 strikeouts.

Martinez, just like his team, recovered from a poor previous outing on opening day in which he allowed four runs and walked six batters.

Martinez was backed up by a strong offensive showing, too.

Outfielder Tommy Pham, who was the only member of last year's starting lineup to hit over .300, continued to rake for the Cardinals, driving in the game's first run.

Pham was not alone, however, as off-season acquisition Marcell Ozuna continued his recent hot streak. Ozuna drove in his fifth run of the year, which ties him for first on the team with Paul DeJong and Yadier Molina.

Molina's fifth RBI also came on Wednesday when he hit his team leading third home run of the season in the fourth inning.

Despite this offensive production, the Cardinals were still aided by poor fielding by the Brewers.

The Brewers had three errors, one of which was a throwing error that led to a Cardinals run. This is not a new issue for Milwaukee, as the Brewers led the National League in errors last year with 115. After Wednesday's game, the Brewers joined the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays for the most errors with seven.

The Cardinals moved into third place in the National League Central behind the Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Cardinals will next face the Arizona Diamondbacks in their home opener.