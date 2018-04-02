St. Louis Downtown Airport Breaks Ground for New Tower

AP-MO--Airport-ControlTo 10-31 0083 AP-MO--Airport-Control Tower (Tops) St. Louis Downtown Airport breaks ground for new tower Airport officials say the new tower is part of the F-A-A's program to modernize many portions of its air-traffic control system. It will feature 80 feet in additional height and improved equipment. A groundbreaking was held this morning at 10 a-m. (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-10-31-05 1515EST