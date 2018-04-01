St. Louis Eyes Building Fixes With Permit Fee Hike

ST. LOUIS - The city of St. Louis is eyeing a permit fee hike that would generate $500,000 annually to repair some vacant buildings while demolishing others.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Board of Aldermen will consider a measure Friday to create a building preservation fund through a fee of $4 for every $1,000 worth of construction associated with new electrical, plumbing and mechanical permits. The measure would also require voter approval.



City officials estimate there are 6,000 vacant buildings in St. Louis, many in various states of collapse. That's an increase of more than 25 percent over the past four years.



The new fund would help preserve buildings for future development. The measure was spurred by the recent demolition of the historic Cupples 7 warehouse near Busch Stadium.