St. Louis Farm Raises Concern

ST. LOUIS - A 10-block stretch of land in north St. Louis is an unusual place for a farm, and not everyone living nearby welcomes the mesh of agriculture with urban life.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the land was purchased last year from the city by Paul McKee's NorthSide Regeneration LLC, then leased to a farming company founded by Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, who grew up in East St. Louis, Illinois.

It is perhaps the nation's largest urban agriculture experiment, billed as a way to put vacant urban land to good use.

Some nearby residents see the rows of corn and soybeans as a nuisance. They cite an increase in pests such as bugs and possums and say cars drag race at night, hidden by tall stalks of corn.