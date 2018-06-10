St. Louis Farmers Market to Modernize

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The popular Soulard Farmers Market in St. Louis could be in for some changes, and not everybody is happy about it.

The city of St. Louis runs the 232-year-old market, located about halfway between Busch Stadium and the Anheuser-Busch brewery.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the city is sensing an opportunity for change.

Not everyone believes change is good. Many Soulard customers and vendors worry that modernizing the market might cleanse it of its gritty old soul.

Earlier this year, the city convened a steering committee and hired a consulting firm to conduct a $250,000 survey on how best to improve the market and make it more current and competitive.