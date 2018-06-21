St. Louis Fire Dept. Honored for Dog Rescue

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has honored the St. Louis Fire Department for rescuing a dog trapped on a frozen pond.

On Sunday, fire crews responded to a call about a dog trapped at O'Fallon Park Lake. The dog, Diablo, had fallen through ice while chasing geese. PETA says rescuers put on ice suits and got to the dog, pulling him to shore.

Diablo was taken to a veterinarian and is recovering.

For the efforts to save the dog, PETA cited the fire department with its Compassionate Fire Department Award. The department got the same award in December 2010 for rescuing another dog that fell through the ice at the same lake.