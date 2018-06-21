St. Louis Fire Dept. Honored for Dog Rescue
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has honored the St. Louis Fire Department for rescuing a dog trapped on a frozen pond.
On Sunday, fire crews responded to a call about a dog trapped at O'Fallon Park Lake. The dog, Diablo, had fallen through ice while chasing geese. PETA says rescuers put on ice suits and got to the dog, pulling him to shore.
Diablo was taken to a veterinarian and is recovering.
For the efforts to save the dog, PETA cited the fire department with its Compassionate Fire Department Award. The department got the same award in December 2010 for rescuing another dog that fell through the ice at the same lake.
More News
Grid
List
NEW BLOOMFIELD - After months of tension between citizens and city officials, the city council met for the first time... More >>
in
AUXVASSE - Police in Auxvasse posted a warning on Facebook Wednesday about unlicensed salesmen in the area, but the company... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is changing some of its rules and regulations to offer more leave and layoff... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Supreme Court ruling that allows states to charge online retailers sales tax has Columbia businesses rejoicing. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A judge has decided in favor of University of Missouri graduate students who want to unionize. The... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE – A man accused of killing a Moberly woman is now waiting for a jury to decide his fate.... More >>
in
WASHINGTON - Gov. Mike Parson met with President Donald Trump Thursday to discuss Missouri's top priorities. “I appreciate President... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri mental health advocates showed up at a meeting Thurday to voice their concerns about budget cuts... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Although "Shwe Market International Foods" mainly sells Asian products and "Chihuahua Mexican Market" Hispanic products, both stores have... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU has appointed Latha Ramchand as provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. She was dean... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man and woman Wednesday after a reported robbery with a gun earlier in the week.... More >>
in
PINEVILLE (AP) — A husband and wife from southwestern Missouri have been ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution for cashing... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Fashion designer Kate Spade will be buried Thursday in Kansas City, where she was born.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The black bear population in Missouri is growing, and with the growth comes an increased chance for a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU received a one million dollar grant as part of an inclusive initiative from the Howard Hughes Medical... More >>
in
NEW YORK - All Mizzou fan's eyes are on the NBA draft, which begins Thursday night, and who will pick... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Last week, a giant dust storm on Mars took up about a quarter of the Red Planet. Now,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Amid overall lower enrollment numbers, the UM Board of Curators will vote on the FY 2019 budget at... More >>
in