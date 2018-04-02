St. Louis Firefighter Injured Battling Blaze

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis firefighter has suffered minor injuries while fighting a fire.

The fire in a vacant two-story brick home broke out Wednesday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the injured firefighter was taken to a hospital, but the nature of the injuries wasn't clear.

The lower floor of the building was previously a commercial business and the top floor residential. The cause of the fire was under investigation.