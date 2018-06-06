St. Louis firefighters burned while putting out house fire

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three St. Louis firefighters are being evaluated after they were burned battling a house fire on the city's north side.

The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Fire officials said the blaze appeared to have started in the basement before consuming all three floors of the home.

Capt. Garon Mosby said the injured firefighters were treated at the scene and will undergo further evaluation.

No one inside the home was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.