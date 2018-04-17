St. Louis firefighters pension payout draws criticism

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis' mayor said the cash payout of more than a half million dollars to a retired firefighters pension director "sounds like legalized robbery" and reflects the need for pension reform.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 63-year-old Vicky Grass left her $117,000-a-year job in May with the Firemen's Retirement System of St. Louis.

Her $579,210 payout included a one-time payment for severance and unused sick and vacation time, and an undisclosed amount from a deferred compensation plan. Her monthly pension will be $4,870.

The payout that Mayor Francis Slay criticizes comes at a time city leaders are asking voters to approve a $180 million bond issue for infrastructure improvements they said they can't afford otherwise.