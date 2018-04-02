St. Louis Floodwall

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Officials are saying a floodwall that separates downtown St. Louis from the Mississippi River needs repair. Two Democrats, St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay and Representative Russ Carnahan, are among those holding a news conference today to seek funding. Carnahan says the flood protection system is aging and in need of improvement. He says without repairs, the public could be at risk if a natural disaster occurs. The news conference will be at 1:30 this afternoon by the floodwall (at Leonor -K.- Sullivan Drive and Wharf Street).