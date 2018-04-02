St. Louis Football Stadium Running Out Of Money

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The indoor football stadium that the St. Louis Rams call home is running out of money.

The St. Louis Post -Dispatch (bit.ly/1pGZkMd ) reports that the publicly funded Edward Jones Dome anticipates needing an extra $40 million to cover maintenance over the next 15 years. The St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, which owns the downtown dome, expects to exhaust its $16 million savings in six years.

The dome receives $4 million annually for yearly maintenance for the city of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the state of Missouri.

The stadium's future remains in limbo as lease negotiations between St. Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the stadium authority drag on. The Rams can break their 30-year lease after the upcoming season, which would be a decade early.