St. Louis Forum to Weigh Pros, Cons of Legal Pot

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The debate over legalization of marijuana will be the subject of an open forum in St. Louis later this month.

Three members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen are hosting the forum the evening of March 24 at Harris-Stowe State University. The panel discussion will address the disproportionate number of marijuana arrests for African-Americans, the safety of the drug, and whether a marijuana tax would benefit government revenues.

Organizers say panelists will include people on both sides of the debate, including representatives from law enforcement and from a pro-marijuana organization.