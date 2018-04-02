St. Louis' governing board advances minimum-wage boost

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis' governing board has advanced a compromise measure that would raise the city's minimum wage to $11 by 2018.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen had begun Tuesday's special meeting by considering a measure that would have boosted the local minimum wage to $13 by 2020. But the board, by a 15-6 vote, eventually signed off the more modest plan.

Opponents argue that the measure would drive small businesses out of the city and into St. Louis County, which has declined to adopt its own minimum wage. They also insist the bill would force employers to reduce the number of minimum wage jobs.

Proponents counter that raising the wage would help workers struggling to survive on the state-mandated $7.65 minimum hourly wage.

The measure still requires another vote.