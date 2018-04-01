St. Louis Grade School Student Caught with Gun

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis school officials are considering new safety measures after a grade school student brought a gun to school.

The incident happened Wednesday at Jefferson Elementary School, but some parents told KMOV-TV that the student brought the gun to school on at least two other occasions, and that one student even had the weapon pointed at his head.

No one was hurt. The age of the student with the gun was not announced, and the district has not disclosed how the student was disciplined.

District officials say the gun was confiscated. Principal Nathalie Means said in a statement sent home to parents that the district will review its safety policies and procedures.