St. Louis Group Struggles to Help Refugees

Copyright 2007 The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A group that helps African immigrants and war refugees get settled in the Midwest is fighting for its own survival. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that federal funding cuts have endangered the future of the African Mutual Assistance Association of Missouri. The St. Louis group says it has helped more than 15,000 African immigrants and refugees find a new home in the United States over the last 20 years. Many immigrant assistance groups are facing budget troubles as the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement cuts spending. The St. Louis group says it might have to close its doors this month if it can't find new funding.