St. Louis Gunfight Leaves Man in Critical Condition

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) -- A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after an exchange of gunfire with a suburban St. Louis police officer.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that the suspect, Carlos Johnson of Ferguson, is charged with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer. Johnson did not yet have an attorney.

Police say a Hazelwood officer heard gunshots late Thursday and went to investigate. The officer saw a man running and tried to stop him. The man allegedly pulled a gun and fired three shots at the officer, who was not struck.

The officer returned gunfire and caught up with Johnson, who was bleeding from the bullet wounds.

Johnson is a felon paroled from prison in September. His convictions included attempted burglary and drug possession.