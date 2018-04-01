St. Louis Homeless Encampment Faces Shutdown

ST. LOUIS - A homeless encampment on the St. Louis riverfront will likely be cleared out by the end of the month.

The area, known as "Camp Plum", quietly grew to more than a dozen tents and tarp-covered huts. It escaped notice by city leaders until someone set fire to one of the tents Saturday night.

No one was hurt in the blaze but St. Louis director of human services William Siedhoff says efforts are under way to find a home for the camp's 20 or so residents. Siedhoff says the residents were recently interviewed and are expected to get housing vouchers through the city and nonprofit groups.