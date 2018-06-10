St. Louis Homeless Event

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis is joining 20 other cities across the country in an effort to help the homeless. The city will conduct its first Project Homeless Connect event at 10 a-m today at the 12th and Park Recreation Center (1410 South Tucker). More than 150 homeless people are expected to attend. The project is designed to engage the public in developing soluntions to homelessness. It helps the homeless learn of options for medical treatment, substance abuse, employment assistance and other services.