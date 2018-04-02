St. Louis institutions join for conservation

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three major St. Louis institutions are joining to improve their efforts to preserve plants and animals.

Washington University, The St. Louis Zoo and the Missouri Botanical Garden say the new Living Earth Collaborative could make St. Louis an international player in conservation efforts.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the university has recruited a Harvard researcher, Jonathan Losos, to lead the cause.

Organizers hope having the three organizations combine research will bring more public awareness to biodiversity causes.

The collaborative is driven by research finding that one in five plant species is threatened with extinction while animal populations continue to decline.