St. Louis Job Fair Draws Hundreds of Veterans

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A special job fair for veterans in St. Louis proved to be a big draw, with hundreds of former and soon-to-be former service members showing up.

KMOX Radio reports Thursday's RecruitMilitary fair at Saint Louis University attracted 46 companies, 15 more than last year. The companies ranged from banks to security firms to Lockheed-Martin, which had the longest line.

Chris Funken is getting out of the Marines in November and hopes to line up a job before then. Funken says veterans make great employees because they're disciplined and ready for any challenge.

National Guardsman Joel Petry is hopeful the planned reduction of troops in Afghanistan will make businesses more willing to hire Guard members. Petry says it's hard to tell a prospective boss that he might be deployed at any time.

File photo courtesy of Arvind Grover on Flickr Creative Commons.