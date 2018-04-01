St. Louis Judge Blocks Energy Ballot Proposal

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis judge has blocked the city elections board from presenting voters with a local ballot measure designed to prevent Peabody Energy and companies that do business with the coal producer from earning state tax incentives.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Circuit Judge Robert Dierker issued an order on Tuesday that keeps the proposed change to the city charter off the local ballot. The proposal by the nonprofit activist group Missourians Organizing for Reform and Empowerment would prohibit companies that engage in "unsustainable" energy production from receiving St. Louis tax incentives. The group responded that it plans to appeal.

The activist group says St. Louis-based Peabody isn't doing enough to promote clean energy or help prevent climate change. The company is the world's largest private coal producer.