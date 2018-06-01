St. Louis Judge Suspended for Six Months Without Pay

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has suspended a St. Louis judge who let a clerk handle hundreds of cases while she was on vacation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/168QvyD) reports that the unpaid six-month suspension of Associate Circuit Judge Barbara Peebles was ordered Friday. A one-page order says the court found Peebles "engaged in misconduct" but doesn't go into specifics.

Peebles has been suspended with pay since August, when a judicial disciplinary commission voted to recommend her removal. A report by the Commission on Retirement, Removal and Discipline found Pebbles abdicated her duties to clerks, showed up late to work and tried to cover up the destruction or removal of a document.

Peebles had been fighting the dismissal recommendation. It's been 20 years since a Missouri judge was removed from office.