St. Louis Jurors Forced to Wait Out in the Cold

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Officials are seeking solutions after scores of prospective St. Louis jurors were forced to stand outside in the bitter cold.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that about 750 prospective jurors for St. Louis Circuit Court showed up Monday morning. Each had to be manually checked into the courthouse. The result was that many had to stand outside in single-digit temperatures for up to 15 minutes.

Jury supervisor Joanne Martin says it is one of many headaches since the circuit moved last year from its own program to one run by the Office of State Courts Administrator

State Courts Administrator Greg Linhares says in a statement that the logjam in St. Louis is a serious issue that officials hope to find a way to fix.