St. Louis Lawmaker Votes as Son Lobbies for Bills

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY - A St. Louis lawmaker provided a couple of key votes to override vetoes of bills on which her son had recently been hired as a lobbyist.

Democratic Rep. Penny Hubbard joined with many Republicans this week in voting to override vetoes of bills limiting court judgments against The Doe Run Co. or for motorists driving without insurance.

Hubbard originally had voted against those bills earlier this year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that her son, Rodney Hubbard, was hired as a lobbyist for both bills in advance of the veto session.

Rodney Hubbard says he did not lobby his mother on the issues and had nothing to do with her votes.