St. Louis looks to add poet laureate

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The fatal Ferguson police shooting has led to renewed interest in the appointment of a St. Louis poet laureate who would help boost the role of the literary arts.

KWMU-FM reports the city's Board of Alderman will consider a proposal Friday to create the poetry post.

Board President Lewis Reed says the early August shooting of 19-year-old Michael Brown has given greater urgency to a proposal that has been brewing for months.

City leaders hope to have an official St. Louis poet in place to honor the 250th anniversary of St. Louis later this year.