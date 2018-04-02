St. Louis Looks to Host Future Final Four

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Basketball fan who flocked to downtown St. Louis over the weekend for early-round NCAA Tournament games could see the city as a future Final Four host.

KMOX Radio reports that the St. Louis Sports Commission entertained members of the NCAA men's basketball committee during the second- and third-round games at Scottrade Center.

Commission president Frank Viverito told the radio station that St. Louis is among eight finalists to host the men's basketball semifinals and championship games between 2017 and 2020. The official bid is due in early May, with a decision likely by November.

The men's Final Four was held at the Edward Jones Dome in 2005. The indoor stadium has also hosted NCAA regional finals four times since 2004.