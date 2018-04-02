St. Louis Looks to Increase College Graduation Rates

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis education, business and community leaders want to boost the number of college graduates in the region.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a group called the St. Louis Regional College Access Pipeline Project has set a goal of doubling the number of adults with two- or four-year degrees by 2020.

The group plans to focus on low-income students and those from families with no college experience.

The project will look at outlying counties, such as Franklin and Jefferson, where high test scores and high school graduation rates don't translate into high college-going rates.

Another focus will be persuading college dropouts to finish their degrees.

Pipeline Project co-chair Jane Donahue says degree attainment will play a critical role in the region's future.