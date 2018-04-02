St. Louis looks to Kansas City in battle against killings

ST. LOUIS (AP) — It was a tale of two cities, Missouri edition: While homicides in St. Louis rose dramatically in 2014, killings in Kansas City declined sharply, a turnaround so startling that St. Louis leaders looked to their western counterparts for advice.

But Kansas City killings have risen again. Both of Missouri's big cities topped 2014 homicide totals by mid-October — evidence, experts say, of the uphill battle to make urban streets safe.

An effort dubbed the "No Violence Alliance" launched three years ago in Kansas City focuses on identifying the most violent criminals. Law enforcement leaders stand by the program despite the recent surge in homicides.

St. Louis leaders believe in it, too, and have formed a similar alliance called "Mission Save" that has adopted some of the Kansas City ideas.