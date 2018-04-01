St. Louis Man Accused of Bullying Gets Probation

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man considered a bully by some of his St. Louis neighbors has been sentenced to one year of probation for harassment.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 44-year-old Dan Scott was sentenced Friday on a misdemeanor count. Judge Michael Noble also ordered Scott to perform 40 hours of community service and undergo anger-management training.

Prosecutors and other critics, including a veteran alderman, called Scott a volatile bully who uses fear and intimidation in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood. Concerns were so great that a judge barred Scott from his neighborhood for nearly two years.

But supporters say Scott's youth boxing gym and chess club helped troubled youths. Scott, testifying at his trial, said the charges were part of an effort to force him out of the neighborhood.