St. Louis man accused of fatally stabbing mother, brother

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 21-year-old St. Louis man is accused of fatally stabbing his mother and his 16-year-old brother in their home.

Prosecutors have charged Darquise Gowdy with two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, as well as one count of violating a protection order.

Authorities said 41-year-old Tyra Shannon and Lawrence Strawbridge were found dead by an unspecified relative about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said Gowdy was found at the home by police.