St. Louis Man Arrested for Online Boston Threats

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police have arrested a social media manager for allegedly making online terrorist threats invoking the Boston Marathon bombings as the Red Sox prepared to play at Busch Stadium in the World Series.

A probable cause statement says Robert Metzinger's former employer at a marketing firm alerted police last week to several threatening Twitter posts from an account that has since been disabled. Police say the tweets referenced the April bombings and the use of a pressure cooker, only this time in St. Louis.

Police Chief Sam Dotson told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he didn't know if the 31-year-old planned to act on those threats, but he "wasn't going to take any chances."

Court records don't list an attorney for Metzinger. He couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday.