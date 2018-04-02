St. Louis man charged in crash after a wrong-way chase

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charges have been filed against a 24-year-old man accused of leading a police chase that ended with a crash that injured a pregnant woman whose fetus died.

Jimmie Smith III was charged Friday with second-degree assault and other felonies.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Smith was driving with two children and the pregnant woman April 10 when a Woodson Terrace police officer tried to pull him over for not having his headlights on. Officials said Smith fled, going the wrong way down Interstate 70, before crashing head-on into another vehicle.

The woman who was eight months pregnant suffered internal injuries and lost the fetus.

Online court records don't list a lawyer for Smith, who's held on $50,000 cash-only bail.