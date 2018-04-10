St. Louis man charged in crash that killed 2, including baby

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors say a St. Louis man was drunk and driving more than twice the speed limit when he caused a fiery crash that killed a man and his infant daughter.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 29-year-old Eric Wolf was charged Friday with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action. He was ordered held on $250,000 cash-only bond.

Police say Wolf was driving a 2015 Ford Mustang around 12:45 a.m. March 24 when it rear-ended a Subaru driven by 40-year-old Antwon Jones, who was stopped at a traffic light.

Jones and 2-month-old Scarlett Rose Jones were killed in the crash. Investigators believe Wolf was driving in excess of 70 mph in a 30 mph zone just before impact.

It's unclear if Wolf has an attorney.