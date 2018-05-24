St. Louis man charged with Kansas City area killing

LIBERTY (AP) - A St. Louis man has been charged with killing a pastor at his Liberty apartment.

The Kansas City Star reports that 24-year-old Malcolm Bentley was charged Friday in Clay County with first-degree murder in the Feb. 10 killing of 49-year-old Darron Washington. Bentley is jailed in St. Louis awaiting extradition. No attorney is listed for him in online court record.

Authorities said Bentley began staying with the pastor two days before his death. Investigators found Washington's body outside the building after firefighters extinguished a fire in his apartment that authorities said was set intentionally. Washington's car was missing.

Bentley also is charged with arson and armed criminal action. Washington worked for Ford's Claycomo plant and drove each weekend to St. Louis to lead New St. Louis Park Baptist Church.