St. Louis man charged with sexual assault

VALLEY PARK, Mo. (AP) - A 51-year-old St. Louis man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman at knife-point after breaking into her St. Louis County home.

Alaaden Abbas is accused of forcibly entering the woman's apartment near Valley Park in the early morning hours of July 30 and then attacking her. He is charged with burglary, sodomy and armed criminal action and is being held on a $250,000, cash-only bond.

Online court records don't list an attorney on Abbas' behalf. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning with an interpreter because he speaks Arabic.