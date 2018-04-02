St. Louis Man Claims $2.7 Million Lottery Prize

By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A St. Louis man has claimed a $2.7 million jackpot in the Missouri Lottery's Lotto game.

Lottery officials said Tuesday that 62-year-old Steven Niemczyk bought the winning ticket for the July 21 Lotto drawing at a convenience store in St. Louis. The winning numbers were 2, 13, 14, 15, 19 and 38.

The lottery says Niemczyk has chosen to receive the prize in 25 annual installments.