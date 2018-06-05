St. Louis Man Convicted as Teen Seeks New Sentence

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 21-year-old St. Louis man ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison without parole in a 2009 home invasion returned to court Monday for a new sentencing hearing prompted by a U.S. Supreme Court ban on automatic life sentences for juveniles.

Ledale Nathan Jr. was 16 when he and an accomplice burglarized a home on Oct. 5, 2009, and began shooting. An off-duty police officer and a firefighter were injured, and 34-year-old Gina Stallis was killed.

Both men received life sentences before a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that automatic life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional. Nathan's case is among 84 in Missouri thrown into limbo by the ruling. Legal experts estimate that another 2,500 other inmates nationwide fall into the same category.