St. Louis Man Convicted in Road Rage Homicide

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man will be sentenced in July for killing a man during a road rage argument.

A jury convicted 33-year-old John LaDaniel Dailey of first-degree murder Thursday in the shooting death of 19-year-old Christopher Walton-Jones.

Authorities say Dailey and Walton-Jones began arguing when the cars they were in nearly collided. Walton-Jones was inside a car that was nearly hit by a truck that Dailey was riding in.

Police say Dailey opened fire on the other car, killing Walton-Jones. The woman driving Walton-Jones' car was not injured.

KSDK reports Dailey was also found guilty of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.